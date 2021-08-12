Max India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, down 30.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in June 2021 down 30.6% from Rs. 11.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 99.8% from Rs. 5.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 down 88.91% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2020.

Max India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2020.

Max India shares closed at 70.65 on August 11, 2021 (NSE)