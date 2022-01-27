Max India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore in December 2021 up 8.61% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021 up 7100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021 up 99.26% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020.

Max India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Max India shares closed at 75.80 on January 25, 2022 (NSE)