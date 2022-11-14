Max India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.01 crore, down 29.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.01 crore in September 2022 down 29.96% from Rs. 82.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2022 down 301.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2022 down 7.77% from Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2021.
Max India shares closed at 100.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Max India Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.01
|43.61
|82.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.01
|43.61
|82.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.87
|1.05
|0.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.47
|18.70
|54.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.05
|14.26
|12.06
|Depreciation
|2.49
|2.40
|2.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.06
|10.46
|11.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-3.26
|1.27
|Other Income
|3.02
|2.49
|2.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.09
|-0.77
|3.83
|Interest
|1.45
|1.64
|3.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.64
|-2.41
|0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.64
|-2.41
|0.48
|Tax
|3.39
|1.89
|0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.75
|-4.30
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.75
|-4.30
|-0.05
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.49
|-0.35
|-0.51
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.25
|-4.65
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|43.03
|53.79
|53.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.86
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.86
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.86
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.86
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited