Max India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.01 crore, down 29.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.01 crore in September 2022 down 29.96% from Rs. 82.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2022 down 301.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2022 down 7.77% from Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2021.

Max India shares closed at 100.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.95% over the last 12 months.

Max India Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.01 43.61 82.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.01 43.61 82.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.87 1.05 0.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.47 18.70 54.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.05 14.26 12.06
Depreciation 2.49 2.40 2.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.06 10.46 11.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -3.26 1.27
Other Income 3.02 2.49 2.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.09 -0.77 3.83
Interest 1.45 1.64 3.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.64 -2.41 0.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.64 -2.41 0.48
Tax 3.39 1.89 0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.75 -4.30 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.75 -4.30 -0.05
Minority Interest -0.01 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.49 -0.35 -0.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.25 -4.65 -0.56
Equity Share Capital 43.03 53.79 53.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.86 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.86 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.86 -0.11
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.86 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

