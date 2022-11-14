Max India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.01 crore, down 29.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.01 crore in September 2022 down 29.96% from Rs. 82.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2022 down 301.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2022 down 7.77% from Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2021.

Max India shares closed at 100.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.95% over the last 12 months.