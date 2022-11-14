English
    Max India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.01 crore, down 29.96% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.01 crore in September 2022 down 29.96% from Rs. 82.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2022 down 301.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2022 down 7.77% from Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2021.

    Max India shares closed at 100.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.95% over the last 12 months.

    Max India Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.0143.6182.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.0143.6182.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.871.050.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.4718.7054.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0514.2612.06
    Depreciation2.492.402.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0610.4611.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-3.261.27
    Other Income3.022.492.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.09-0.773.83
    Interest1.451.643.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.64-2.410.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.64-2.410.48
    Tax3.391.890.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.75-4.30-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.75-4.30-0.05
    Minority Interest-0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.49-0.35-0.51
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.25-4.65-0.56
    Equity Share Capital43.0353.7953.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.86-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.86-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.86-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.86-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

