Max India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.35 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.35 crore in March 2023 up 12.56% from Rs. 50.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 down 167.95% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2023 up 513.33% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.
Max India shares closed at 90.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.27% returns over the last 6 months and 31.07% over the last 12 months.
|Max India Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.35
|43.06
|50.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.35
|43.06
|50.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.35
|1.21
|0.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.33
|16.74
|23.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.71
|15.30
|15.13
|Depreciation
|2.21
|2.78
|2.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.20
|12.77
|12.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-5.74
|-5.09
|Other Income
|3.82
|3.09
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.37
|-2.65
|-3.68
|Interest
|1.53
|1.61
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.84
|-4.26
|-4.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.84
|-4.26
|-4.75
|Tax
|5.63
|-3.53
|-3.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.79
|-0.73
|-0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.79
|-0.73
|-0.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.39
|-0.03
|-0.72
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.18
|-0.76
|-1.56
|Equity Share Capital
|43.03
|43.03
|53.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.24
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.23
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.24
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.23
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited