Max India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.35 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.35 crore in March 2023 up 12.56% from Rs. 50.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 down 167.95% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2023 up 513.33% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

Max India shares closed at 90.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.27% returns over the last 6 months and 31.07% over the last 12 months.