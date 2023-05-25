English
    Max India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.35 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.35 crore in March 2023 up 12.56% from Rs. 50.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 down 167.95% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2023 up 513.33% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

    Max India shares closed at 90.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.27% returns over the last 6 months and 31.07% over the last 12 months.

    Max India Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.3543.0650.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.3543.0650.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.351.210.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.3316.7423.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7115.3015.13
    Depreciation2.212.782.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2012.7712.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-5.74-5.09
    Other Income3.823.091.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.37-2.65-3.68
    Interest1.531.611.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.84-4.26-4.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.84-4.26-4.75
    Tax5.63-3.53-3.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.79-0.73-0.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.79-0.73-0.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.39-0.03-0.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.18-0.76-1.56
    Equity Share Capital43.0343.0353.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-0.24-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.62-0.23-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-0.24-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.62-0.23-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

