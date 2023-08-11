English
    Max India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.67 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.67 crore in June 2023 down 6.74% from Rs. 43.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2023 down 162.58% from Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2023 down 569.94% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022.

    Max India shares closed at 174.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 95.96% returns over the last 6 months and 126.87% over the last 12 months.

    Max India Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.6756.3543.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.6756.3543.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.481.351.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.1221.3318.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5010.7114.26
    Depreciation2.402.212.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.0621.2010.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.89-0.45-3.26
    Other Income4.833.822.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.063.37-0.77
    Interest1.001.531.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.061.84-2.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.061.84-2.41
    Tax1.915.631.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.97-3.79-4.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.97-3.79-4.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.76-0.39-0.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.21-4.18-4.65
    Equity Share Capital43.0343.0353.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.84-0.62-0.86
    Diluted EPS-2.84-0.62-0.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.84-0.62-0.86
    Diluted EPS-2.84-0.62-0.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:11 pm

