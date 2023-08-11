Max India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.67 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.67 crore in June 2023 down 6.74% from Rs. 43.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2023 down 162.58% from Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2023 down 569.94% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022.

Max India shares closed at 174.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 95.96% returns over the last 6 months and 126.87% over the last 12 months.