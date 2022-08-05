 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore, down 21.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore in June 2022 down 21.14% from Rs. 55.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 10.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022 down 15.1% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2021.

Max India shares closed at 76.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.45% returns over the last 6 months and 6.66% over the last 12 months.

Max India Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.61 50.06 55.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.61 50.06 55.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.05 0.92 1.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.70 23.92 22.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.26 15.13 18.45
Depreciation 2.40 2.33 2.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.46 12.85 12.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.26 -5.09 -2.77
Other Income 2.49 1.41 2.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 -3.68 -0.32
Interest 1.64 1.07 3.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.41 -4.75 -4.21
Exceptional Items -- -- -5.13
P/L Before Tax -2.41 -4.75 -9.34
Tax 1.89 -3.91 0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.30 -0.84 -10.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.30 -0.84 -10.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.35 -0.72 -0.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.65 -1.56 -10.22
Equity Share Capital 53.79 53.79 53.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.86 -0.29 -1.90
Diluted EPS -0.86 -0.29 -1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.86 -0.29 -1.90
Diluted EPS -0.86 -0.29 -1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:10 pm
