Max India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore, down 21.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore in June 2022 down 21.14% from Rs. 55.30 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 10.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022 down 15.1% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2021.
Max India shares closed at 76.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.45% returns over the last 6 months and 6.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|Max India Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.61
|50.06
|55.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.61
|50.06
|55.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.05
|0.92
|1.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.70
|23.92
|22.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.26
|15.13
|18.45
|Depreciation
|2.40
|2.33
|2.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.46
|12.85
|12.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.26
|-5.09
|-2.77
|Other Income
|2.49
|1.41
|2.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-3.68
|-0.32
|Interest
|1.64
|1.07
|3.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.41
|-4.75
|-4.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-5.13
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.41
|-4.75
|-9.34
|Tax
|1.89
|-3.91
|0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.30
|-0.84
|-10.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.30
|-0.84
|-10.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.35
|-0.72
|-0.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.65
|-1.56
|-10.22
|Equity Share Capital
|53.79
|53.79
|53.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.29
|-1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.29
|-1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.29
|-1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.29
|-1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited