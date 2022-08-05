Max India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore, down 21.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.61 crore in June 2022 down 21.14% from Rs. 55.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 10.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022 down 15.1% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2021.

Max India shares closed at 76.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.45% returns over the last 6 months and 6.66% over the last 12 months.