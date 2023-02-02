Max India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 41.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 86.67% from Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 143.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.