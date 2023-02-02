 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 41.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 86.67% from Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 143.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Max India Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.06 58.01 41.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.06 58.01 41.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.21 0.87 1.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.74 22.47 17.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.30 14.05 12.15
Depreciation 2.78 2.49 2.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.77 18.06 12.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.74 0.07 -3.64
Other Income 3.09 3.02 1.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.65 3.09 -2.50
Interest 1.61 1.45 1.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.26 1.64 -4.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.26 1.64 -4.47
Tax -3.53 3.39 0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.73 -1.75 -5.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.73 -1.75 -5.25
Minority Interest -- -0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 -0.49 -0.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.76 -2.25 -5.70
Equity Share Capital 43.03 43.03 53.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.46 -1.05
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.46 -1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.46 -1.05
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.46 -1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited