Max India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 41.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 86.67% from Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 143.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
Max India shares closed at 91.15 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.61% returns over the last 6 months and 18.68% over the last 12 months.
|Max India Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.06
|58.01
|41.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.06
|58.01
|41.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.21
|0.87
|1.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.74
|22.47
|17.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.30
|14.05
|12.15
|Depreciation
|2.78
|2.49
|2.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.77
|18.06
|12.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.74
|0.07
|-3.64
|Other Income
|3.09
|3.02
|1.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.65
|3.09
|-2.50
|Interest
|1.61
|1.45
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.26
|1.64
|-4.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.26
|1.64
|-4.47
|Tax
|-3.53
|3.39
|0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|-1.75
|-5.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|-1.75
|-5.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.03
|-0.49
|-0.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.76
|-2.25
|-5.70
|Equity Share Capital
|43.03
|43.03
|53.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.46
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.46
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited