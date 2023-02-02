English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Max India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.06 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 41.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 86.67% from Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 143.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    Max India Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.0658.0141.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.0658.0141.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.210.871.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.7422.4717.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3014.0512.15
    Depreciation2.782.492.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7718.0612.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.740.07-3.64
    Other Income3.093.021.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.653.09-2.50
    Interest1.611.451.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.261.64-4.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.261.64-4.47
    Tax-3.533.390.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.73-1.75-5.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.73-1.75-5.25
    Minority Interest---0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.03-0.49-0.45
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.76-2.25-5.70
    Equity Share Capital43.0343.0353.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.46-1.05
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.46-1.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.46-1.05
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.46-1.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited