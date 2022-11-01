Max Healthcare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.14 crore, up 5.38% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 474.14 426.55 449.95 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 474.14 426.55 449.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 87.81 79.89 93.72 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.60 1.24 25.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 89.54 88.80 101.82 Depreciation 27.73 24.33 25.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 146.07 140.34 124.73 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.59 91.95 78.68 Other Income 32.16 28.77 28.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.75 120.72 106.84 Interest 12.74 10.78 11.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 144.01 109.94 95.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 144.01 109.94 95.82 Tax -214.63 24.68 22.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 358.64 85.26 73.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 358.64 85.26 73.25 Equity Share Capital 969.68 969.63 965.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.70 0.88 0.76 Diluted EPS 3.69 0.88 0.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.70 0.88 0.76 Diluted EPS 3.69 0.88 0.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited