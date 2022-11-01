Max Healthcare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.14 crore, up 5.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.14 crore in September 2022 up 5.38% from Rs. 449.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.64 crore in September 2022 up 389.61% from Rs. 73.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.48 crore in September 2022 up 39.82% from Rs. 131.94 crore in September 2021.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.