    Max Healthcare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.14 crore, up 5.38% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 474.14 crore in September 2022 up 5.38% from Rs. 449.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.64 crore in September 2022 up 389.61% from Rs. 73.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.48 crore in September 2022 up 39.82% from Rs. 131.94 crore in September 2021.

    Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.

    Max Healthcare shares closed at 456.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.57% returns over the last 6 months and 33.11% over the last 12 months.

    Max Healthcare Institute Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations474.14426.55449.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations474.14426.55449.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods87.8179.8993.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.601.2425.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.5488.80101.82
    Depreciation27.7324.3325.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.07140.34124.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.5991.9578.68
    Other Income32.1628.7728.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.75120.72106.84
    Interest12.7410.7811.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax144.01109.9495.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax144.01109.9495.82
    Tax-214.6324.6822.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities358.6485.2673.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period358.6485.2673.25
    Equity Share Capital969.68969.63965.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.700.880.76
    Diluted EPS3.690.880.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.700.880.76
    Diluted EPS3.690.880.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm