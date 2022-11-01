Max Healthcare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.14 crore, up 5.38% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 474.14 crore in September 2022 up 5.38% from Rs. 449.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.64 crore in September 2022 up 389.61% from Rs. 73.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.48 crore in September 2022 up 39.82% from Rs. 131.94 crore in September 2021.
Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.
|Max Healthcare shares closed at 456.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.57% returns over the last 6 months and 33.11% over the last 12 months.
|Max Healthcare Institute Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|474.14
|426.55
|449.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|474.14
|426.55
|449.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|87.81
|79.89
|93.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.60
|1.24
|25.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|89.54
|88.80
|101.82
|Depreciation
|27.73
|24.33
|25.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|146.07
|140.34
|124.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|124.59
|91.95
|78.68
|Other Income
|32.16
|28.77
|28.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|156.75
|120.72
|106.84
|Interest
|12.74
|10.78
|11.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|144.01
|109.94
|95.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|144.01
|109.94
|95.82
|Tax
|-214.63
|24.68
|22.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|358.64
|85.26
|73.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|358.64
|85.26
|73.25
|Equity Share Capital
|969.68
|969.63
|965.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.70
|0.88
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|3.69
|0.88
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.70
|0.88
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|3.69
|0.88
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited