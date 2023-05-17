English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Max Healthcare Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 507.32 crore, up 33.08% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 507.32 crore in March 2023 up 33.08% from Rs. 381.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.37 crore in March 2023 up 91.04% from Rs. 66.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.43 crore in March 2023 up 65.36% from Rs. 117.58 crore in March 2022.

    Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2022.

    Max Healthcare shares closed at 507.75 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.53% returns over the last 6 months and 37.94% over the last 12 months.

    Max Healthcare Institute Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations507.32481.97381.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations507.32481.97381.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods95.6291.0979.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.35-2.562.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.1894.6773.12
    Depreciation29.9428.0124.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.05145.24135.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.88125.5265.27
    Other Income40.6144.0427.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.49169.5693.18
    Interest13.5312.5110.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.96157.0582.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax150.96157.0582.54
    Tax24.5934.9116.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities126.37122.1466.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period126.37122.1466.15
    Equity Share Capital970.92970.72969.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.260.68
    Diluted EPS1.301.260.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.260.68
    Diluted EPS1.301.260.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital & Healthcare Services #Max Healthcare #Max Healthcare Institute Limited #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 09:53 am