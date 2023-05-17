Max Healthcare Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 507.32 crore, up 33.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.32 crore in March 2023 up 33.08% from Rs. 381.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.37 crore in March 2023 up 91.04% from Rs. 66.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.43 crore in March 2023 up 65.36% from Rs. 117.58 crore in March 2022.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2022.

Max Healthcare shares closed at 507.75 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.53% returns over the last 6 months and 37.94% over the last 12 months.