Max Healthcare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 381.20 crore, up 15.24% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 381.20 crore in March 2022 up 15.24% from Rs. 330.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.15 crore in March 2022 up 813.67% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.58 crore in March 2022 up 51% from Rs. 77.87 crore in March 2021.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2021.

Max Healthcare shares closed at 357.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)

Max Healthcare Institute Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 381.20 397.72 330.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 381.20 397.72 330.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 79.87 82.09 67.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.59 1.28 4.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.12 86.63 93.71
Depreciation 24.40 25.11 22.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 135.95 124.10 111.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.27 78.51 30.63
Other Income 27.91 42.15 25.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.18 120.66 55.68
Interest 10.64 11.01 25.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.54 109.65 30.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 82.54 109.65 30.64
Tax 16.39 5.84 23.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.15 103.81 7.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.15 103.81 7.24
Equity Share Capital 969.61 969.59 965.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 1.07 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.68 1.07 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 1.07 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.68 1.07 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
