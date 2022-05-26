Max Healthcare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 381.20 crore, up 15.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 381.20 crore in March 2022 up 15.24% from Rs. 330.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.15 crore in March 2022 up 813.67% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.58 crore in March 2022 up 51% from Rs. 77.87 crore in March 2021.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2021.

Max Healthcare shares closed at 357.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)