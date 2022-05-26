English
    Max Healthcare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 381.20 crore, up 15.24% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 381.20 crore in March 2022 up 15.24% from Rs. 330.80 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.15 crore in March 2022 up 813.67% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.58 crore in March 2022 up 51% from Rs. 77.87 crore in March 2021.

    Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2021.

    Max Healthcare shares closed at 357.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)

    Max Healthcare Institute Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations381.20397.72330.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations381.20397.72330.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods79.8782.0967.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.591.284.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.1286.6393.71
    Depreciation24.4025.1122.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.95124.10111.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.2778.5130.63
    Other Income27.9142.1525.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.18120.6655.68
    Interest10.6411.0125.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.54109.6530.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax82.54109.6530.64
    Tax16.395.8423.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.15103.817.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.15103.817.24
    Equity Share Capital969.61969.59965.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.070.08
    Diluted EPS0.681.070.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.070.08
    Diluted EPS0.681.070.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
