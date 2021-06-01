Max Healthcare Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 330.80 crore, down 69.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.80 crore in March 2021 down 69.5% from Rs. 1,084.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021 down 62.55% from Rs. 19.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.87 crore in March 2021 down 39.56% from Rs. 128.84 crore in March 2020.

Max Healthcare EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2020.

Max Healthcare shares closed at 222.40 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)