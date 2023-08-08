English
    Max Healthcare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 543.63 crore, up 27.45% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 543.63 crore in June 2023 up 27.45% from Rs. 426.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.06 crore in June 2023 up 47.85% from Rs. 85.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.36 crore in June 2023 up 39.51% from Rs. 145.05 crore in June 2022.

    Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2022.

    Max Healthcare shares closed at 583.35 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.62% returns over the last 6 months and 52.87% over the last 12 months.

    Max Healthcare Institute Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations543.63507.32426.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations543.63507.32426.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods105.0795.6279.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.33-2.351.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost106.4897.1888.80
    Depreciation27.6829.9424.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses171.12163.05140.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.95123.8891.95
    Other Income42.7340.6128.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.68164.49120.72
    Interest13.7013.5310.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax160.98150.96109.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax160.98150.96109.94
    Tax34.9224.5924.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities126.06126.3785.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period126.06126.3785.26
    Equity Share Capital971.42970.92969.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.300.88
    Diluted EPS1.291.300.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.301.300.88
    Diluted EPS1.291.300.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

