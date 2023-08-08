Max Healthcare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 543.63 crore, up 27.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 543.63 crore in June 2023 up 27.45% from Rs. 426.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.06 crore in June 2023 up 47.85% from Rs. 85.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.36 crore in June 2023 up 39.51% from Rs. 145.05 crore in June 2022.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2022.

Max Healthcare shares closed at 583.35 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.62% returns over the last 6 months and 52.87% over the last 12 months.