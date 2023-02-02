Max Healthcare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.97 crore, up 21.18% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 481.97 474.14 397.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 481.97 474.14 397.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 91.09 87.81 82.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.56 -1.60 1.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 94.67 89.54 86.63 Depreciation 28.01 27.73 25.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 145.24 146.07 124.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.52 124.59 78.51 Other Income 44.04 32.16 42.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.56 156.75 120.66 Interest 12.51 12.74 11.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 157.05 144.01 109.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 157.05 144.01 109.65 Tax 34.91 -214.63 5.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 122.14 358.64 103.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 122.14 358.64 103.81 Equity Share Capital 970.72 969.68 969.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.26 3.70 1.07 Diluted EPS 1.26 3.69 1.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.26 3.70 1.07 Diluted EPS 1.26 3.69 1.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited