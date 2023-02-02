 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Max Healthcare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.97 crore, up 21.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 481.97 crore in December 2022 up 21.18% from Rs. 397.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.14 crore in December 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 103.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.57 crore in December 2022 up 35.54% from Rs. 145.77 crore in December 2021.
Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2021. Max Healthcare shares closed at 441.20 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.10% returns over the last 6 months and 21.28% over the last 12 months.
Max Healthcare Institute Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations481.97474.14397.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations481.97474.14397.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods91.0987.8182.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.56-1.601.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost94.6789.5486.63
Depreciation28.0127.7325.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses145.24146.07124.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.52124.5978.51
Other Income44.0432.1642.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.56156.75120.66
Interest12.5112.7411.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax157.05144.01109.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax157.05144.01109.65
Tax34.91-214.635.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities122.14358.64103.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period122.14358.64103.81
Equity Share Capital970.72969.68969.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.263.701.07
Diluted EPS1.263.691.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.263.701.07
Diluted EPS1.263.691.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital &amp; Healthcare Services #Max Healthcare #Max Healthcare Institute Limited #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2023 11:22 pm