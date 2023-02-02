Max Healthcare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 481.97 crore, up 21.18% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 481.97 crore in December 2022 up 21.18% from Rs. 397.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.14 crore in December 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 103.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.57 crore in December 2022 up 35.54% from Rs. 145.77 crore in December 2021.
Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2021.
|Max Healthcare shares closed at 441.20 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.10% returns over the last 6 months and 21.28% over the last 12 months.
|Max Healthcare Institute Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|481.97
|474.14
|397.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|481.97
|474.14
|397.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|91.09
|87.81
|82.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.56
|-1.60
|1.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.67
|89.54
|86.63
|Depreciation
|28.01
|27.73
|25.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|145.24
|146.07
|124.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|125.52
|124.59
|78.51
|Other Income
|44.04
|32.16
|42.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|169.56
|156.75
|120.66
|Interest
|12.51
|12.74
|11.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|157.05
|144.01
|109.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|157.05
|144.01
|109.65
|Tax
|34.91
|-214.63
|5.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|122.14
|358.64
|103.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|122.14
|358.64
|103.81
|Equity Share Capital
|970.72
|969.68
|969.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|3.70
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|3.69
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|3.70
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|3.69
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited