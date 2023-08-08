Max Healthcare down amid profit booking after Q1 results

Max Healthcare Institute’s profit after tax was up 27 percent at Rs 291 crore in Q1FY24.

Max Healthcare Institute shares were down 2.67 percent at Rs 567.80 at 10.46 AM on August 8 as investors booked profit after the company announced its first quarter numbers.

The stock had surged 8.37 percent on August 7, ahead of the company's earnings announcement.

The hospital chain's June quarter revenue rose 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 1719 crore and net profit grew 27 percent to Rs 291 crore. Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) or operating profit rose 18 percent to Rs 436 crore. The EBITDA margin was at 26.8 percent, remaining flat compared to 26.5 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Bed occupancy was at 74 percent in the quarter. Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) increased 13 percent YoY to Rs 74,800. The company attributed the rise in ARPOB to a rise in revenue from oncology, orthopaedics and cardiology decisions along with price revision from the CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) Tariff.

Jefferies said the results largely met expectations with revenue and profits in line with their estimates. However, the EBITDA missed the estimates by 3 percent. Jefferies retained "buy" rating with a target price of Rs 600.

As many as 122 beds were added to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh and the facility delivered a revenue growth of 37 percent from the previous year. The hospital had an average occupancy of 77 percent.

The revenue from international patients surged 31 percent YoY, contributing 9 percent to the hospital revenue in the June quarter.

Max Healthcare was included in the MSCI Global Standard Index in May. The inclusion is expected to provide $312 million of inflows and add 47 million shares in Max Healthcare, Nuvama Research has said. The company will have a 0.52 percent weightage in the index.

