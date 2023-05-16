Max Healthcare Q4 PAT rises 86% to Rs 320 crore

Earnings

Max Healthcare Institute on Tuesday said its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 86 per cent to Rs 320 crore in March quarter 2022-23 on account of improvement in operating metrics in hospitals and reduction in finance costs.

The healthcare provider had reported a PAT of Rs 172 crore for January-March 2021-22.

Net revenue increased to Rs 1,551 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 1,224 crore in the year-ago period, Max Healthcare said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, it posted a PAT of Rs 1,328 crore as compared with Rs 752 crore in 2021-22.

Net revenue rose to Rs 5,902 crore in FY23 as compared with Rs 4,981 crore in 2021-22.

Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said the company is actively but prudently evaluating inorganic growth opportunities.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Shares of the company ended 2.49 per cent down at Rs 506.90 apiece on the BSE.