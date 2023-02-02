Max Healthcare Q3 profit rises 7% to Rs 269 crore

Hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on February 2 reported a 7 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 269 crore for the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 252 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The net revenue of Max Hospital was up 13 percent at Rs 1,478 crore as against Rs 1,309 crore in the year-ago period.

“By virtue of focus on healthcare infrastructure, research and skilling as well as groundbreaking policies such as National Digital Healthcare Mission, Heal In India, and Heal By India, the government has established a solid foundation to enable the private sector players in India to cater to both domestic and global requirements at affordable prices," said Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director at Max Healthcare, said in a statement.

Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.