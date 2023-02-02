English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Max Healthcare Q3 profit rises 7% to Rs 269 crore

    The average revenue per operating bed of the hospital chain has improved to Rs 66,800 from Rs 61,000. The bed occupancy stood at 77 percent in the third-quarter.

    Ayushman Kumar
    February 02, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
    Max Healthcare

    Max Healthcare

    Hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on February 2 reported a 7 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 269 crore for the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2022.

    The company had posted a PAT of Rs 252 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    The net revenue of Max Hospital was up 13 percent at Rs 1,478 crore as against Rs 1,309 crore in the year-ago period.

    “By virtue of focus on healthcare infrastructure, research and skilling as well as groundbreaking policies such as National Digital Healthcare Mission, Heal In India, and Heal By India, the government has established a solid foundation to enable the private sector players in India to cater to both domestic and global requirements at affordable prices," said Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director at Max Healthcare, said in a statement.