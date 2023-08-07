English
    Max Healthcare Q1 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 291 crore

    Max Healthcare Q1 earnings: Max Healthcare increased prices by 2-2.5 percent from April 1, which also aided its topline

    Moneycontrol News
    August 07, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
    Shares of Max Healthcare have been on a roll, surging around 33% in the year so far.

    Brokerages remain bullish on Max Healthcare on expectations of improved case mix and higher contribution from oncology and international patients

     
     
    Hospital major Max Healthcare Institute on August 7 reported a net profit of Rs 291 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, up 27 percent from Rs 229 crore in the year-ago period.

    The New Delhi-headquartered company’s revenue rose 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,719 crore.

    Max on April 1 hiked prices to the tune of 2-2.5 percent, which also lifted its revenues in the June quarter.

    In the previous round of rate revisions, the company only increased prices for four items.

    Another round of hikes was expected in mid-July, giving a further boost to ARPOBs. The decision would only be known when the July- September numbers come in.

    The hospital chain’s EBITDA margin was at 26.8 percent against 28.2 percent in the base quarter of the preceding fiscal.

    Brokerages remain bullish on Max Healthcare's growth prospects on expectations of improvement in case mix and higher contribution from oncology and international patients.

    The company's operating margins are also expected to improve in the quarters to come, thanks to new bed additions and higher ARPOB from annual price hikes and government rate revisions.

    On August 7, Max Healthcare Institute closed at Rs 585.75 on the National Stock Exchange, up 8.81 percent from the previous close on expectations of a strong earnings show.

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 03:57 pm

