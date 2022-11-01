English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Max Healthcare net profit rises three-fold to Rs 457 crore in Q2

    The healthcare provider's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,137.12 crore during the July-September period, up from Rs 1,019.26 crore

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

    Max Healthcare on Tuesday reported an over three-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter to Rs 457.35 crore, as against Rs 144.65 crore in the year-ago period.

    The healthcare provider's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,137.12 crore during the July-September period, up from Rs 1,019.26 crore, a regulatory filing showed.

    Its total expenses also increased to Rs 897.72 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 860.09 crore in the year-ago period.

    Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, said: "The performance for Q2 FY23 is as per our expectations and reflects the focus on execution across the organisation in line with our articulated strategy. Healthcare sector in general and Max Healthcare in particular are making significant investments over the next 4-5 years leading to huge employment opportunities and a multiplier effect on GDP." He added that the impetus provided by the government through its focus on healthcare and 'heal in India' initiatives will provide a watershed moment for the industry.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #Max Healthcare #Q2 #Results
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 03:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.