Max Healthcare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.12 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1,137.12 crore in September 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 1,018.33 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 457.35 crore in September 2022 up 216.18% from Rs. 144.65 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.74 crore in September 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 270.36 crore in September 2021.
Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2021.
|Max Healthcare shares closed at 456.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.57% returns over the last 6 months and 33.11% over the last 12 months.
|Max Healthcare Institute Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,137.12
|1,066.27
|1,018.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,137.12
|1,066.27
|1,018.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|227.74
|219.47
|219.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.41
|0.31
|33.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|196.48
|198.37
|201.47
|Depreciation
|57.68
|57.13
|53.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|395.39
|383.76
|324.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|261.24
|207.23
|185.18
|Other Income
|25.82
|31.51
|31.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|287.06
|238.74
|216.49
|Interest
|21.84
|22.36
|26.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|265.22
|216.38
|189.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-7.93
|P/L Before Tax
|265.22
|216.38
|181.62
|Tax
|-192.13
|43.55
|36.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|457.35
|172.83
|144.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|457.35
|172.83
|144.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|457.35
|172.83
|144.65
|Equity Share Capital
|969.68
|969.63
|965.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.72
|1.78
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|4.71
|1.78
|1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.72
|1.78
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|4.71
|1.78
|1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
