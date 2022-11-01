Max Healthcare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.12 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,137.12 1,066.27 1,018.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,137.12 1,066.27 1,018.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 227.74 219.47 219.49 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.41 0.31 33.77 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 196.48 198.37 201.47 Depreciation 57.68 57.13 53.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 395.39 383.76 324.55 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 261.24 207.23 185.18 Other Income 25.82 31.51 31.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 287.06 238.74 216.49 Interest 21.84 22.36 26.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 265.22 216.38 189.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -7.93 P/L Before Tax 265.22 216.38 181.62 Tax -192.13 43.55 36.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 457.35 172.83 144.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 457.35 172.83 144.65 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 457.35 172.83 144.65 Equity Share Capital 969.68 969.63 965.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.72 1.78 1.50 Diluted EPS 4.71 1.78 1.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.72 1.78 1.50 Diluted EPS 4.71 1.78 1.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited