Max Healthcare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.12 crore, up 11.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,137.12 crore in September 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 1,018.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 457.35 crore in September 2022 up 216.18% from Rs. 144.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.74 crore in September 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 270.36 crore in September 2021.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2021.