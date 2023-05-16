English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Max Healthcare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,214.51 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,214.51 crore in March 2023 up 29.37% from Rs. 938.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.92 crore in March 2023 up 102.8% from Rs. 123.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 380.56 crore in March 2023 up 61.96% from Rs. 234.97 crore in March 2022.

    Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2022.

    Max Healthcare shares closed at 519.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.39% returns over the last 6 months and 41.24% over the last 12 months.

    Max Healthcare Institute Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,214.511,141.24938.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,214.511,141.24938.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods253.21236.46195.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.14-6.634.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost209.88204.62169.35
    Depreciation60.3557.0358.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses418.22393.34359.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax279.99256.42151.83
    Other Income40.2245.1524.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax320.21301.57176.54
    Interest19.5320.1322.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax300.68281.44154.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax300.68281.44154.39
    Tax49.7659.0330.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities250.92222.41123.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period250.92222.41123.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates250.92222.41123.73
    Equity Share Capital970.92970.72969.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.582.291.28
    Diluted EPS2.582.291.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.582.291.28
    Diluted EPS2.582.291.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital & Healthcare Services #Max Healthcare #Max Healthcare Institute Limited #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 10:48 pm