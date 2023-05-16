Max Healthcare Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,214.51 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,214.51 crore in March 2023 up 29.37% from Rs. 938.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.92 crore in March 2023 up 102.8% from Rs. 123.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 380.56 crore in March 2023 up 61.96% from Rs. 234.97 crore in March 2022.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2022.

Max Healthcare shares closed at 519.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.39% returns over the last 6 months and 41.24% over the last 12 months.