Max Healthcare Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 801.86 crore, up 223.51% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 801.86 crore in March 2021 up 223.51% from Rs. 247.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.69 crore in March 2021 up 31.12% from Rs. 53.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.75 crore in March 2021 up 320.77% from Rs. 46.76 crore in March 2020.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2020.

Max Healthcare shares closed at 222.40 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)

Max Healthcare Institute Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations801.86795.60247.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations801.86795.60247.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods171.35190.9264.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.620.58-9.54
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost184.85173.3148.09
Depreciation47.5648.4211.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses272.97270.66125.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.51111.717.90
Other Income28.6839.5227.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.19151.2335.00
Interest44.7246.3425.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.47104.899.79
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax104.47104.899.79
Tax34.7814.53--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.6990.369.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.6990.369.79
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates----43.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.6990.3653.15
Equity Share Capital965.95904.53537.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----2,015.91
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.761.000.18
Diluted EPS0.751.00--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.761.000.18
Diluted EPS0.751.00--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2021 01:00 pm

