Max Healthcare Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 801.86 crore, up 223.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 801.86 crore in March 2021 up 223.51% from Rs. 247.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.69 crore in March 2021 up 31.12% from Rs. 53.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.75 crore in March 2021 up 320.77% from Rs. 46.76 crore in March 2020.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2020.

Max Healthcare shares closed at 222.40 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)