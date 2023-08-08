Max Healthcare Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.99 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,284.99 1,214.51 1,066.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,284.99 1,214.51 1,066.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 272.59 253.21 219.47 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.26 -7.14 0.31 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 226.07 209.88 198.37 Depreciation 55.82 60.35 57.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 445.69 418.22 383.76 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 281.56 279.99 207.23 Other Income 41.32 40.22 31.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 322.88 320.21 238.74 Interest 19.39 19.53 22.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 303.49 300.68 216.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 303.49 300.68 216.38 Tax 63.41 49.76 43.55 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 240.08 250.92 172.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 240.08 250.92 172.83 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 240.08 250.92 172.83 Equity Share Capital 971.42 970.92 969.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.47 2.58 1.78 Diluted EPS 2.46 2.58 1.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.47 2.58 1.78 Diluted EPS 2.46 2.58 1.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited