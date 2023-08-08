English
    Max Healthcare Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.99 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1,284.99 crore in June 2023 up 20.51% from Rs. 1,066.27 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.08 crore in June 2023 up 38.91% from Rs. 172.83 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 378.70 crore in June 2023 up 28% from Rs. 295.87 crore in June 2022.
    Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.Max Healthcare shares closed at 583.05 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.56% returns over the last 6 months and 60.73% over the last 12 months.
    Max Healthcare Institute Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,284.991,214.511,066.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,284.991,214.511,066.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods272.59253.21219.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.26-7.140.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost226.07209.88198.37
    Depreciation55.8260.3557.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses445.69418.22383.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax281.56279.99207.23
    Other Income41.3240.2231.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax322.88320.21238.74
    Interest19.3919.5322.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax303.49300.68216.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax303.49300.68216.38
    Tax63.4149.7643.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities240.08250.92172.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period240.08250.92172.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates240.08250.92172.83
    Equity Share Capital971.42970.92969.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.472.581.78
    Diluted EPS2.462.581.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.472.581.78
    Diluted EPS2.462.581.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

