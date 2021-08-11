Max Healthcare Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,000.17 crore, up 290.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,000.17 crore in June 2021 up 290.28% from Rs. 256.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.92 crore in June 2021 up 146.75% from Rs. 314.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.15 crore in June 2021 up 5355.84% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2020.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.34 in June 2020.

Max Healthcare shares closed at 303.65 on August 10, 2021 (NSE)