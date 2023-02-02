 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max Healthcare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.24 crore, up 17.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.24 crore in December 2022 up 17.15% from Rs. 974.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.41 crore in December 2022 up 17.21% from Rs. 189.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.60 crore in December 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 294.44 crore in December 2021.

Max Healthcare Institute Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,141.24 1,137.12 974.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,141.24 1,137.12 974.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 236.46 227.74 206.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.63 -1.41 3.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 204.62 196.48 187.01
Depreciation 57.03 57.68 55.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 393.34 395.39 331.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 256.42 261.24 190.59
Other Income 45.15 25.82 48.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 301.57 287.06 239.20
Interest 20.13 21.84 25.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 281.44 265.22 214.14
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.10
P/L Before Tax 281.44 265.22 213.04
Tax 59.03 -192.13 23.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 222.41 457.35 189.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 222.41 457.35 189.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 222.41 457.35 189.75
Equity Share Capital 970.72 969.68 969.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 4.72 1.96
Diluted EPS 2.29 4.71 1.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 4.72 1.96
Diluted EPS 2.29 4.71 1.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited