Max Healthcare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.24 crore, up 17.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.24 crore in December 2022 up 17.15% from Rs. 974.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.41 crore in December 2022 up 17.21% from Rs. 189.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.60 crore in December 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 294.44 crore in December 2021.

Max Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2021.

Read More