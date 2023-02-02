English
    Max Healthcare Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.24 crore, up 17.15% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Healthcare Institute Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,141.24 crore in December 2022 up 17.15% from Rs. 974.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.41 crore in December 2022 up 17.21% from Rs. 189.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.60 crore in December 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 294.44 crore in December 2021.

    Max Healthcare Institute Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,141.241,137.12974.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,141.241,137.12974.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods236.46227.74206.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.63-1.413.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost204.62196.48187.01
    Depreciation57.0357.6855.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses393.34395.39331.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax256.42261.24190.59
    Other Income45.1525.8248.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax301.57287.06239.20
    Interest20.1321.8425.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax281.44265.22214.14
    Exceptional Items-----1.10
    P/L Before Tax281.44265.22213.04
    Tax59.03-192.1323.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities222.41457.35189.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period222.41457.35189.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates222.41457.35189.75
    Equity Share Capital970.72969.68969.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.294.721.96
    Diluted EPS2.294.711.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.294.721.96
    Diluted EPS2.294.711.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited