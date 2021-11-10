Max Financial Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore, down 73.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore in September 2021 down 73.38% from Rs. 53.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2021 down 90.68% from Rs. 37.88 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in September 2021 down 85.47% from Rs. 41.22 crore in September 2020.

Max Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2020.

Max Financial shares closed at 1,000.75 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)