MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Max Financial Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore, down 73.38% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.29 crore in September 2021 down 73.38% from Rs. 53.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2021 down 90.68% from Rs. 37.88 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in September 2021 down 85.47% from Rs. 41.22 crore in September 2020.

Max Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2020.

Close

Max Financial shares closed at 1,000.75 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)

Max Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations14.29157.4953.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.29157.4953.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.6913.075.06
Depreciation0.830.990.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.176.207.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.60137.2340.18
Other Income0.560.760.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.16137.9940.41
Interest0.030.050.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.13137.9440.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.13137.9440.36
Tax1.6040.422.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.5397.5237.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.5397.5237.88
Equity Share Capital69.0269.0253.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.102.831.40
Diluted EPS0.102.831.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.102.831.40
Diluted EPS0.102.831.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Max Financial #Max Financial Services #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.