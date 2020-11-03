Max Financial Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.68 crore, up 508.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.68 crore in September 2020 up 508.62% from Rs. 8.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.88 crore in September 2020 up 239.52% from Rs. 27.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.22 crore in September 2020 up 256.31% from Rs. 26.37 crore in September 2019.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2019.

Max Financial shares closed at 601.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.00% returns over the last 6 months and 39.25% over the last 12 months.