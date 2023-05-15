Max Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.46 crore, down 28.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.46 crore in March 2023 down 28.65% from Rs. 14.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 321.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2023 up 65.03% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Max Financial shares closed at 657.25 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.