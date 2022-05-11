Max Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore, down 93.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore in March 2022 down 93.97% from Rs. 243.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 down 101.19% from Rs. 75.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 98.63% from Rs. 104.50 crore in March 2021.

Max Financial shares closed at 702.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)