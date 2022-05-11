Max Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore, down 93.97% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore in March 2022 down 93.97% from Rs. 243.11 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022 down 101.19% from Rs. 75.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 98.63% from Rs. 104.50 crore in March 2021.
Max Financial shares closed at 702.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)
|Max Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.66
|13.26
|243.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.66
|13.26
|243.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.17
|2.69
|7.73
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.83
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|88.16
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.73
|6.64
|43.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|3.10
|103.07
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.37
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|3.47
|103.42
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.57
|3.44
|103.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.57
|3.44
|103.36
|Tax
|1.47
|0.97
|27.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|2.47
|75.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.90
|2.47
|75.60
|Equity Share Capital
|69.02
|69.02
|69.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.07
|2.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.07
|2.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.07
|2.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.07
|2.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
