    Max Financial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, down 60.09% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in June 2023 down 60.09% from Rs. 12.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2023 down 234.66% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 down 142.12% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

    Max Financial shares closed at 789.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.97% returns over the last 6 months and 1.31% over the last 12 months.

    Max Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.0810.4612.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.0810.4612.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.261.382.62
    Depreciation0.590.730.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.416.856.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.181.502.78
    Other Income0.040.130.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.141.632.85
    Interest0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.171.602.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.171.602.83
    Tax0.20-0.391.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.371.991.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.371.991.76
    Equity Share Capital69.0269.0269.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.060.05
    Diluted EPS-0.070.060.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.060.05
    Diluted EPS-0.070.060.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

