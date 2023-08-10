Max Financial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, down 60.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in June 2023 down 60.09% from Rs. 12.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2023 down 234.66% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 down 142.12% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

Max Financial shares closed at 789.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.97% returns over the last 6 months and 1.31% over the last 12 months.