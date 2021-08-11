Max Financial Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 157.49 crore, up 1604.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.49 crore in June 2021 up 1604.44% from Rs. 9.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.52 crore in June 2021 up 545.5% from Rs. 21.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.98 crore in June 2021 up 764.66% from Rs. 20.91 crore in June 2020.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2020.

Max Financial shares closed at 1,028.25 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.35% returns over the last 6 months and 94.52% over the last 12 months.