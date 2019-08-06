Max Financial Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 196.13 crore, up 52.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.13 crore in June 2019 up 52.06% from Rs. 128.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.56 crore in June 2019 up 127.41% from Rs. 75.44 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.29 crore in June 2019 up 67.04% from Rs. 103.14 crore in June 2018.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 6.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.81 in June 2018.

Max Financial shares closed at 405.05 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.07% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.