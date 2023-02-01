English
    Max Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.98 crore, up 28.05% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 16.98 crore in December 2022 up 28.05% from Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2022 up 116.19% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2022 up 86.51% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021.
    Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.Max Financial shares closed at 835.65 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.24% over the last 12 months.
    Max Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.9817.6413.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.9817.6413.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.702.522.69
    Depreciation0.750.790.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.276.936.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.267.403.10
    Other Income0.010.210.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.277.613.47
    Interest0.040.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.237.593.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.237.593.44
    Tax1.892.800.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.344.792.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.344.792.47
    Equity Share Capital69.0269.0269.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.140.07
    Diluted EPS0.150.140.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.140.07
    Diluted EPS0.150.140.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited