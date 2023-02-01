Max Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.98 crore, up 28.05% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 16.98 crore in December 2022 up 28.05% from Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2022 up 116.19% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2022 up 86.51% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021.
Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.
|Max Financial shares closed at 835.65 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.24% over the last 12 months.
|Max Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.98
|17.64
|13.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.98
|17.64
|13.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.70
|2.52
|2.69
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.79
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.27
|6.93
|6.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.26
|7.40
|3.10
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.21
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.27
|7.61
|3.47
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.23
|7.59
|3.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.23
|7.59
|3.44
|Tax
|1.89
|2.80
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.34
|4.79
|2.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.34
|4.79
|2.47
|Equity Share Capital
|69.02
|69.02
|69.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.14
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.14
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.14
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.14
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited