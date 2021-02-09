Max Financial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.31 crore, down 75.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.31 crore in December 2020 down 75.92% from Rs. 80.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2020 down 87.6% from Rs. 61.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.68 crore in December 2020 down 86.13% from Rs. 62.56 crore in December 2019.

Max Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2019.

Max Financial shares closed at 728.95 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)