Max Financial Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.18 crore, down 54.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.18 crore in December 2019 down 54.54% from Rs. 176.36 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.60 crore in December 2019 down 55.97% from Rs. 139.89 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.56 crore in December 2019 down 55.41% from Rs. 140.31 crore in December 2018.

Max Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.21 in December 2018.

Max Financial shares closed at 480.55 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.27% returns over the last 6 months and 28.16% over the last 12 months.