App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Max Financial Services PAT plunges 96% in March quarter on COVID-19 impact

For the full 2019-20 year, the profit after tax was down by 34.5 per cent to Rs 272.85 crore from Rs 416.46 crore in the fiscal ended March 2019.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Max Financial Services on Tuesday reported a steep 96 per cent plunge in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 6.67 crore for the January-March quarter 2020 due to the impact of a tax dispute settlement and the coronavirus pandemic. The company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 199.91 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Income during the March quarter of 2019-20 also fell by 40 per cent to Rs 4,265.64 crore as against Rs 7,136.98 crore in same period of 2018-19, Max Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

For the full 2019-20 year, the profit after tax was down by 34.5 per cent to Rs 272.85 crore from Rs 416.46 crore in the fiscal ended March 2019.

Close

Income was down to Rs 18,241.76 crore in 2019-20 against Rs 19,513.26 crore in the previous fiscal.

related news

"Consolidated revenue at Rs 18,242 crore, 7 per cent down, due to volatility in capital markets in March '20 caused by COVID, causing  a mark-to-market loss on debt and equity portfolio.

"Consolidated PAT of Rs 273 crore, 34 per cent down, largely due to shift in product mix towards non-par products, investments in proprietary channel, provision for impairment and one-time tax expense on settlement of tax dispute under the direct tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme," the company said.

During the quarter ended March 2020, Max Financial also announced that Axis Bank will acquire 29 per cent stake in Max Life (subsidiary) and post completion of series of transactions Max Life will be a 70:30 joint venture between the company and the private sector lender.

Max Financial Services Limited (MFS), a part of the Max Group, is the holding company for Max Life.

Max Financial shares closed at Rs 438.25 on BSE, up 2.22 per cent from the previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:17 pm

tags #Business #Max Financial Services #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Ensure refunds of foreign returnees from hotels: MHA to states

Ensure refunds of foreign returnees from hotels: MHA to states

Larry Kudlow says Trump administration looking at 'back to work bonus'

Larry Kudlow says Trump administration looking at 'back to work bonus'

NYSE trading floor partially reopens after coronavirus closure

NYSE trading floor partially reopens after coronavirus closure

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.