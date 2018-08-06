App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Max Financial Services net up 12% at Rs 75 crore

Total income was up at Rs 129.13 crore for the first quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 94.10 crore in year earlier period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Max Financial Services (MFS) on Monday reported a 12 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 75.44 crore for the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

Company's net profit in corresponding April-June period of 2017-18 was at Rs 67.19 crore.

Total income was up at Rs 129.13 crore for the first quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 94.10 crore in year earlier period.

MFS' sole operating subsidiary is Max Life.

Max Life's assets under management by end June were Rs 53,940 crore, up 18 percent from year ago.

Mohit Talwar, Managing Director, Max Financial Services said: "The quality of the business across several parameters remains top quartile. The robust growth in embedded value and value of new business (of Max Life) reflects strong fundamentals in the existing business and a continued focus on profitable new business."

MFS shares closed 0.61 percent up at Rs 522.10 on BSE.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 09:49 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Max Financial Services #Results

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.