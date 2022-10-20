 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max Financial Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,316.09 crore, down 0.1% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,316.09 crore in September 2022 down 0.1% from Rs. 9,325.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.29 crore in September 2022 up 29.42% from Rs. 39.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.47 crore in September 2022 up 47.67% from Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2021.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in September 2021.

Max Financial shares closed at 725.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.12% returns over the last 6 months and -26.04% over the last 12 months.

Max Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,316.09 3,271.69 9,325.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9,316.09 3,271.69 9,325.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.83 7.39 5.46
Depreciation 1.17 1.21 1.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.18 -0.43 -1.38
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,226.47 3,177.98 9,266.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.80 85.54 54.02
Other Income 6.50 4.20 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.30 89.74 55.99
Interest 9.47 9.35 6.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.83 80.39 49.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.83 80.39 49.89
Tax 12.22 11.91 2.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.61 68.48 47.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.61 68.48 47.65
Minority Interest -10.32 -12.12 -8.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.29 56.36 39.63
Equity Share Capital 69.02 69.02 69.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 1.63 1.15
Diluted EPS 1.49 1.63 1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 1.63 1.15
Diluted EPS 1.49 1.63 1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
