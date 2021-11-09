Max Financial Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,325.40 crore, up 32.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,325.40 crore in September 2021 up 32.84% from Rs. 7,019.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.63 crore in September 2021 down 29.72% from Rs. 56.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2021 down 40.88% from Rs. 96.75 crore in September 2020.

Max Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2020.

Max Financial shares closed at 999.85 on November 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.64% returns over the last 6 months and 61.42% over the last 12 months.