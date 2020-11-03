Max Financial Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,019.85 crore, up 49.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,019.85 crore in September 2020 up 49.81% from Rs. 4,685.87 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.39 crore in September 2020 up 33.75% from Rs. 42.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.75 crore in September 2020 up 35.07% from Rs. 71.63 crore in September 2019.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2019.

Max Financial shares closed at 600.45 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 29.76% returns over the last 6 months and 38.08% over the last 12 months.