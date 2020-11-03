172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|max-financial-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-7019-85-crore-up-49-81-y-o-y-6056671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Max Financial Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,019.85 crore, up 49.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,019.85 crore in September 2020 up 49.81% from Rs. 4,685.87 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.39 crore in September 2020 up 33.75% from Rs. 42.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.75 crore in September 2020 up 35.07% from Rs. 71.63 crore in September 2019.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2019.

Max Financial shares closed at 600.45 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 29.76% returns over the last 6 months and 38.08% over the last 12 months.

Max Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations7,019.855,504.614,685.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7,019.855,504.614,685.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.239.3310.55
Depreciation1.191.310.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-56.201.994.11
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6,966.335,353.914,599.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.30138.0770.84
Other Income0.2612.710.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.56150.7870.89
Interest0.050.080.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.51150.7070.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax95.51150.7070.81
Tax14.45-30.836.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.06181.5364.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.06181.5364.36
Minority Interest-24.67-50.68-22.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.39130.8542.16
Equity Share Capital53.9153.9153.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.104.851.56
Diluted EPS2.104.851.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.104.851.56
Diluted EPS2.104.851.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Max Financial #Max Financial Services #Results

