Max Financial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,959.65 crore, down 8.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,959.65 crore in March 2022 down 8.2% from Rs. 9,759.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.68 crore in March 2022 up 88.77% from Rs. 62.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.42 crore in March 2022 up 138.01% from Rs. 68.66 crore in March 2021.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2021.

Max Financial shares closed at 702.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)