Max Financial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,959.65 crore, down 8.2% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,959.65 crore in March 2022 down 8.2% from Rs. 9,759.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.68 crore in March 2022 up 88.77% from Rs. 62.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.42 crore in March 2022 up 138.01% from Rs. 68.66 crore in March 2021.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2021.

Max Financial shares closed at 702.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Max Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,959.65 6,954.04 9,759.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,959.65 6,954.04 9,759.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -9.14 6.07 25.01
Depreciation 1.20 1.22 1.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.14 -0.07 0.15
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,807.89 6,836.85 9,666.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.56 109.97 66.65
Other Income 2.66 0.72 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.22 110.69 67.21
Interest 9.25 9.28 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 152.97 101.41 67.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 152.97 101.41 67.15
Tax 8.97 10.48 -2.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 144.00 90.93 70.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 144.00 90.93 70.03
Minority Interest -26.32 -16.07 -7.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 117.68 74.86 62.34
Equity Share Capital 69.02 69.02 69.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 2.55 2.13
Diluted EPS 3.41 2.55 2.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 2.55 2.13
Diluted EPS 3.41 2.55 2.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 11:44 am
